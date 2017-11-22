See why the S3XY LADY photographed with RAILA in Zanzibar is smiling all the way to the bank.

Wednesday, November 22, 2017 - The S3xy lady whose photos with NASA leader, Raila Odinga, are doing rounds on social media has broken her silence.





The lady, who has been identified as Sasha Seraphine Mbote, shared the snaps on Facebook and they quickly went viral.





People started speculating claiming that she was entertaining Raila, who has taken a break from the political quagmire in Kenya.





Sasha has hit out at those calling her names and revealed that she has landed a major deal from the free publicity she has received.





Aparently, she owns a spa in the hotel where Raila is…



