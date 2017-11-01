See what TRUMP told RAILA ODINGA to come and do to UHURU/ RUTO - This will change history forever!00:00
..the third and final liberation of Kenya, saying the US is fully behind him.
“I came from America with good news.”
“They sent me to change this regime and that’s why we are launching the 3rd Republic of Kenya today,” Raila Odinga.
“Uhuru must fall and the revolution has started,” he added.
The NASA leader promised to disclose more details from his American trip in the coming days.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Page 1 2