See what 2 young paupers raised in challenging UHURU’s win before they were chased by MARAGA

Wednesday November 8, 2017

- The Supreme Court rejected one of the applications challenging the controversial victory of President Uhuru

The court rejected the petition by two young Kenyans by the name George Bush and John Chengo, who had filed a paupers’ review (poor man’s

“The application by the two was rejected since it failed to...

Kenyatta during the October 26repeat Presidential elections.petition) which allows any poor person to argue in court without paying sh1.5 million court fee as required by the law.