See what 2 young paupers raised in challenging UHURU’s win before they were chased by MARAGA

See what 2 young paupers raised in challenging UHURU’s win before they were chased by MARAGANews 04:12
Wednesday November 8, 2017 - The Supreme Court rejected one of the applications challenging the controversial victory of President Uhuru Kenyatta during the October 26th repeat Presidential elections.
The court rejected the petition by two young Kenyans by the name George Bush and John Chengo, who had filed a paupers’ review (poor man’s petition) which allows any poor person to argue in court without paying sh1.5 million court fee as required by the law.
“The application by the two was rejected since it failed to...
The court rejected the petition by two young Kenyans by the name George Bush and John Chengo, who had filed a paupers’ review (poor man’s petition) which allows any poor person to argue in court without paying sh1.5 million court fee as required by the law.
“The application by the two was rejected since it failed to...
Page 1 2