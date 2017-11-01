See what 2 young paupers raised in challenging UHURU’s win before they were chased by MARAGA

See what 2 young paupers raised in challenging UHURU’s win before they were chased by MARAGA00:00
...meet some of the Supreme Court’s rules for Presidential petitions,” explained the Supreme Court Registry official.
In their petition, the two had claimed that the withdrawal of NASA leader, Raila Odinga, from the repeat polls had a major impact on the election.
They also raised issues with the fact that the elections did not take place in 25 constituencies.
“As we wait on the directive of the Registrar of the court, we hope that our petition will solve the injustices that the Government has caused Kenyans.”
In their petition, the two had claimed that the withdrawal of NASA leader, Raila Odinga, from the repeat polls had a major impact on the election.
They also raised issues with the fact that the elections did not take place in 25 constituencies.
“As we wait on the directive of the Registrar of the court, we hope that our petition will solve the injustices that the Government has caused Kenyans.”
“What happened on October 26th was not an election but hypocrisy that wasted taxpayers’ money,” Chengo stated.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
The Kenyan DAILY POST