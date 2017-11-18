See PHOTOs from WAHOME GAKURU’s State burial! Some people say this was a Jubilee affair

See PHOTOs from WAHOME GAKURU’s State burial! Some people say this was a Jubilee affairEditor's Choice, Entertainment News, Lifestyle 16:03
Saturday, November 18, 2017 - It was a Jubilee affair during the burial of former Nyeri Governor, Dr. Wahome Gakuru, who passed on in a tragic road accident.
Jubilee colors were ubiquitous as men wore dark suits with red ties while female Governors dressed in red scarfs.
Even Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waititu, who is not a big fan of suits, was dressed accordingly.
