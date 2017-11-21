See how TREVOH NOAH dismantled Kenya’s moral police, EZEKIEL MUTUA! This guy is an embarrassment (VIDEO)

Tuesday, November 21, 2017 - Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) CEO Ezekiel Mutua was recently featured in the popular US satire show, The Daily Show, hosted by South African comedian Trevoh Noah.





Noah ripped into Mutua’s recent comments about alleged gay lions spotted in Maasai Mara.





Mutua claimed that the lions must have picked up the habit from white gay tourists who frequent the world famous park.





Watch the video below.









The white gay partners who had sex in front of lions surely deserve an award for having such a superhuman courage to do their thing in front of 2 huge lions without scare Ezekiel Mutua effortlessly puts Kenya often on international media with guff.The white gay partners who had sex in front of lions surely deserve an award for having such a superhuman courage to do their thing in front of 2 huge lions without scare pic.twitter.com/l4Nbnw8a6J November 21, 2017