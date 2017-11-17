See how this S3XY Secretary dressed to work - She probably wants a pay rise (PHOTO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama, Lifestyle 07:30
Friday, November 17, 2017 - Cases of women Secretaries luring their bosses to s*x for a pay rise or other favors are well documented.
They know all about men’s weakness and exploit it to their own benefit.
Even the strict and principled men have found themselves eating from the lap of such ladies who use their beauty to subdue men.
Check out the photo below.
