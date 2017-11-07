See how RAILA ODINGA is secretly challenging UHURU’s victory at the Supreme Court – This Mzee is cunning

08:27

Tuesday November 7, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has filed a response at the Supreme Court in a case where he has been mentioned as the respondent by a petitioner who is challenging President Uhuru Kenyatta’s victory on October 26.

Raila was mentioned as a respondent by the civil society under the Kura Yangu Sauti Yangu umbrella.

Through one of its…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno