See how RAILA ODINGA is planning to isolate KIKUYUs - UHURU will wish he never rigged his victory

Tuesday November 14, 2017 - The push by the National Super Alliance (NASA) and the National Resistance Movement (NRM) to split Kenya into two countries through a referendum has received a big boost.





This is after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) okayed the proposed Bill by Homa Bay Town MP, Opondo Kaluma, calling for secession of 40 Counties from the current 47 Counties to form the People’s Republic of Kenya.





“The objective of the Bill is therefore to amend the Constitution to split Kenya to allow for the creation of a new State to give effect to the aspirations of the people of Kenya,” Kaluma stated in the Bill.





The NASA legislator claims that the...



