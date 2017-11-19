See how AHMEDNASIR ABDULLAHI abused RAILA ODINGA for using LUO dead bodies to seek political mileage

Sunday November 19, 2017 - Renowned lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has said National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has no constitutional or legal options available to him and therefore President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, can choose to ignore him.





Commenting on social media on Saturday , Ahmednasir who is known in legal circles as Grand Mullah claimed that Raila Odinga has weaponized ethnicity and that he uses human beings as projectiles during riots.





"Legally HE Uhuru/Hon Ruto can…



