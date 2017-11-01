See how AHMEDNASIR ABDULLAHI abused RAILA ODINGA for using LUO dead bodies to seek political mileage

..completely ignore Hon Raila. Raila has no constitutional or legal options available to him.”





“But Raila has 2 poisonous arrows in his quiver.”





“First, he has weaponized ethnicity.”





“Second, he now uses human beings as projectiles during riots," Ahmednasir said.





Ahmednasir’s remarks came just a day after the opposition leader returned back to the country from a US tour where 8 people died while welcoming him back.





