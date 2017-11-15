See the drama that unfolded during debate on RAILA’s People Assembly in Bungoma! This was a first

See the drama that unfolded during debate on RAILA’s People Assembly in Bungoma! This was a firstNews 05:09
Wednesday November 15, 2017 - There was drama at the Bungoma County Assembly yesterday during a debate on the formation of the People’s Assembly.
The motion was suggested by the National Resistance Movement (NRM) which is headed by National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.
10 MCAs allied to the ruling Jubilee Party walked out of the chambers in protest during the motion that...
