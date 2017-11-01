See the drama that unfolded during debate on RAILA’s People Assembly in Bungoma! This was a first

...sought to, among other things, delegitimize Uhuru Kenyatta’s Presidency.



The Jubilee MCAs staged a mass walkout from the chambers saying they did not want to be part of the process that will not recognize Uhuru as the winner of the October 26th repeat Presidential elections.



However, the walk out was inconsequential as NASA enjoys majority of the MCAs in Bungoma with Ford Kenya having 18 members while ODM has 7.





The motion was passed unanimously by those present.



