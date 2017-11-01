Secession now unstoppable as IEBC allow RAILA ODINGA to split into 2 Kenya - KIKUYUs will remain alone

Tuesday November 14, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) has been given a green light to split Kenya into two through secession.





The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) okayed the proposed Bill by Homa Bay Town MP, Opondo Kaluma, seeking a referendum to divide Kenya into two countries.





In his reply, IEBC Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, said Kaluma was at liberty to proceed with the push to divide Kenya into two.





However, he warned Kaluma and NASA/NRM to proceed with..



