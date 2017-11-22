SAUTI SOL pays tribute to dark skin women featuring PATORANKING and Issa a hit - VIDEO.

Wednesday, November 22, 2017 - Sauti Sol’s highly anticipated collabo with Nigerian hot-shot, Patoranking, is out.





The song titled Melanin pays homage to dark skin women and it is such a breath of fresh air in the age where ladies are bleaching their skin to look fair to meet the crazy beauty standards set by the media and Hollywood.





As usual Souti Sol delivered with their signature mellow tune while Patoranking did not disappoint with his smooth vibe.





Don’t forget the black beauties flaunting their goodies in swimsuits.





It is definitely worth your time.





Watch the video below.



