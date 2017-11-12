S3XY South African Socialite ZODWA WABANTU steps out without under-garment, again (PHOTOs)

, , , 14:39

Sunday, November 12, 2017 - Controversial South African socialite, Zodwa Wabantu, infamous for her dislike for underwear, is at her worst behaviour again.


Wabantu had cameras flashing with her no-underwear look at an event where she donned an emerald lace gown, with hip-high slit that left very little to men’s imagination.

She was recently banned attending an event in Zimbabwe because of her reputation.

See photos in the next page

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno