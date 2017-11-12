S3XY South African Socialite ZODWA WABANTU steps out without under-garment, again (PHOTOs)

Sunday, November 12, 2017 - Controversial South African socialite, Zodwa Wabantu, infamous for her dislike for underwear, is at her worst behaviour again.





Wabantu had cameras flashing with her no-underwear look at an event where she donned an emerald lace gown, with hip-high slit that left very little to men’s imagination.





She was recently banned attending an event in Zimbabwe because of her reputation.





See photos in the next page



