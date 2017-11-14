S3XY SLAY QUEEN falls off moving car while showing off her thick derriere - VIDEO

S3XY SLAY QUEEN falls off moving car while showing off her thick derriere - VIDEOEditor's Choice, Entertainment News, Lifestyle, Videos 14:33
Tuesday, November 14, 2017 - This shocking video shows the moment a lady fell off a moving car while showing off her tw3rking skills.
The stupid lady got carried away while doing her thing and fell off the moving car whose door was open.
These so called slay queens can do anything to get attention even if it means putting their lives in danger.
Watch the crazy video below.
