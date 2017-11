S3XY NICKI MINAJ breaks the internet with racy photos for Paper magazine (LOOK)

Wednesday, 15 November 2017 - American rapper, Nicki Minaj, has sent social media into a meltdown after bearing it all in the cover of Paper Magazine, December issue. American rapper, Nicki Minaj, has sent social media into a meltdown after bearing it all in the cover of, December issue.





The ‘anaconda’ hit-maker posed in revealing outfit that left little to the imagination.





The racy photo shows three different versions of the rapper touching each other intimately.





See the photo in the next page