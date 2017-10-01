S3XY LADY confronts randy man who tried to grope her and rubs her ‘NY0NY0S’ on his face (VIDEO)

Friday, 03 November 2017 - This video of a lady humiliating a randy man who tried to touch her inappropriately in public has gone viral.





The irate lady pinned down the idiot in the street and proceeded to humiliate him by rubbing her ‘ny0ny0s’ on his face.





However, this is a stunt shot in Ribeirao Preto city centre, south-east Brazil, meant to bring to the fore what women go through.





The creator of the piece told reporters: 'We wanted to expose and address something that happens every day to our sisters and female friends.





'This was meant to challenge people's perceptions and empower women with the shock tactic of retaliation. We wanted to force men to think more responsibly about their actions and the consequences.'





Watch the video below.



