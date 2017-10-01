S3XY LADIES go wild at wedding after-party - This is pure madness (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Lifestyle, Videos 07:30
Wednesday, 01 November 2017 - It is either they smoked something illegal and they were reeling from the effects or they overindulged in alcohol because you don’t expect this behaviour from sober and people of sound mind.
From the ladies losing themselves and doing crazy stuff to the men misbehaving, this was a disaster.
Watch the madness below.
