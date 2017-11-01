S3XY KAWIRA of Citizen TV’s Papa Shirandula stuns in maternity photo shoot as she announces pregnancy (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, 22 November 2017 - Joy Furaha better known as Kawira, from her role in Citizen TV comedy show Papa Shirandula, is expecting her first child three years after walking down the aisle.





She made the announcement on social media with stunning maternity photos alongside her husband, Ephantus Safari.





She wrote: "It's been 3yrs. Three years since My tender heart was stolen by an handsome robber who has taken good care of it.. Truly these are 3yrs of God's faithfulness. I must agree that it has not been all rosy and smooth. Good news is that My Spiritual Mum Rev Kathy Kiuna once told me that you don't enter Marriage with your own rules. Be ready to give it your ALL. And SUBMIT to the Man of your dreams aka spouse,"





"To My Dearest Husband, Thank you for being understanding, loving, awesome and above all caring. Happy Anniversary Bae. My Super Mentor,"





