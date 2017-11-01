S3XY Brazilian model model LAIS RIBEIRO rocks world's most expensive br@ worth Sh200m (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, 22 November 2017 - S3xy Brazilian model, Lais Ribeiro, turned heads at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway at the Mercedez Benz arena in Shanghai, China, on Monday, rocking a $2million gold Fantasy Bra.

Christened, 'The Champagne Nights Fantasy Br@' it weighs more than 600 carats and is made of diamonds.

Apparently, it took nearly 350 hours to make and handset with almost 6,000 gemstones. 

