S3XY AMINA ABDI quits from UHURU’s K24 after two years - She is headed to..... (PHOTOs)

Friday, 10 November 2017 - The S3xy TV girl has left K24 after hosting the morning show (Alfajiri) at the Media Max owned station for the last two years.





Amina, who is married to DJ and entrepreneur, John Rabar of Homeboyz, announced on Instagram but kept fans guessing on her next move.





“I have been with K24 Alfajiri for the last two years and it’s been amazing, check out my page for more information on where I'm headed next! #TVGirl #LastDay”





“It's been a good run @k24tv thanks to my wonderful bosses!”





Check..



