RUTO’s Sh 1.2 billion home with a private air strip in Eldoret is almost complete (See PHOTOs)

Friday, 10 November 2017 - Aerial photos of reported DP Ruto’s Sh1.2 billion home under construction in Uasin Gishu have emerged online.





The plush residence sits on an estimated 20 acres, part of the 700 acres the famous hustler bought in Moiben Constituency in 2015.





It also boasts of a private airstrip and a man-made lake.





The palatial home made headlines in 2015 but Ruto, who also owns the five-star Weston Hotel in Nairobi, denied that he was spending Sh1.2 billion on it.





"I would be daft to take Sh1.2 billion to a village to build a house in which I will stay for a week a year. That story is....



