RUTO was right! RAILA ODINGA wants Nusu Mkate Government with UHURU - See what he told Reuters

Wednesday November 8, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has dropped a bombshell over what he wants days after the controversial October 26th fresh presidential election.





In an interview with Reuters on Monday , Raila Odinga revealed that he wants an interim Government to run the country for six months as the constitution gets reviewed to curb the President’s authority.





The former Premier said he was open to talks with…



