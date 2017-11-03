RUTO reveals why RAILA chose SAFARICOM and BIDCO in his boycott – This mzee is worse than AL CAPONE

Friday November 3, 2017 - Deputy President William Ruto has revealed why National Resistance Movement (NRM) leader is targeting Safaricom Ltd and Bidco in his boycott plans.





On Friday , NRM MPs asked supporters to boycott products and services by Safaricom, Brookside and Bidco as part of the resistance movement.





“We will release the list of companies in time because there is no price that is too high to pay for a country to go back to its democratic state,”’ Ugunja MP, Opiyo Wandayi, stated.





"Kenyans are tired of…



