RUTO appoints UHURU as his Chief Campaigner in 2022 – This man is not joking! He will be President come what may

Thursday November 23, 2017 - Deputy President William Ruto has already started strategizing on how to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.





According to close sources, Ruto’s main strategy is to lure opposition Governors, Senators and MPs to lead his campaigns at the grass root level.





One source said Ruto has already assigned President Uhuru Kenyatta a job in his 2022 campaign strategy.





The source said according to…



