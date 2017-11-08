RICHARD ONYONKA retains his seat as Jubilee candidate blames UHURU/ RUTO for his loss

RICHARD ONYONKA retains his seat as Jubilee candidate blames UHURU/ RUTO for his lossNews 03:54
Wednesday November 8, 2017 - Kitutu Chache South Member of Parliament, Richard Onyonka, has retained his seat in yesterday’s by-election that saw a very low voter turnout.
Onyonka garnered 10,122 votes in an election that experienced a low voter turnout and was followed by Anthony Kibagendi of Jubilee who garnered 5,074 votes.
Kibagendi has since conceded defeat to Onyonka but blamed Jubilee for..
