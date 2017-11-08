RICHARD ONYONKA retains his seat as Jubilee candidate blames UHURU/ RUTO for his loss

Wednesday November 8, 2017

- Kitutu Chache South Member of Parliament , Richard Onyonka, has retained his seat in yesterday’s by-election

Onyonka garnered 10,122 votes in an election that experienced a low voter turnout and was followed by Anthony Kibagendi of Jubilee who

Kibagendi has since conceded defeat to Onyonka but blamed Jubilee for..