RICHARD ONYONKA retains his seat as Jubilee candidate blames UHURU/ RUTO for his loss

03:54

Wednesday November 8, 2017 - Kitutu Chache South Member of Parliament, Richard Onyonka, has retained his seat in yesterday’s by-election that saw a very low voter turnout.

Onyonka garnered 10,122 votes in an election that experienced a low voter turnout and was followed by Anthony Kibagendi of Jubilee who garnered 5,074 votes.

Kibagendi has since conceded defeat to Onyonka but blamed Jubilee for..

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno