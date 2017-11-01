RICHARD ONYONKA retains his seat as Jubilee candidate blames UHURU/ RUTO for his loss

RICHARD ONYONKA retains his seat as Jubilee candidate blames UHURU/ RUTO for his loss00:00
..his humiliating defeat.
He is pointing an accusing finger at the Jubilee leadership in Kisii County for his failure.
He says that they never supported his bid and neither did they campaign for him.
“Remember the entire Kisii County Government; all elected leaders in the region (both in jubilee and NASA) other than Richard Tongi were against me.”
“Jubilee leaders from the region who are uncomfortable with my growth other than Hon. Albert Nyaundi supported my opponent," Kibagendi sensationally claimed.
