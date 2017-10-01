Reuters exposes UHURU/ RUTO and reveals what their Govt did to Supreme Court Judges last week

Wednesday November 1, 2017 - The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta has been accused of denying the Supreme Court judges’ security after the shooting of Deputy Chief Justice, Philomena Mwilu, prompting them to refuse to appear in court to hold a hearing that could have delayed the October 26th repeat Presidential elections.





This was revealed by international media, Reuters, which claimed that a senior judicial officer disclosed to them that Uhuru’s Government rejected the Judges’ request to improve their security after Mwilu’s bodyguard was shot.





This comes even as...



