Research Jobs in Infotrak, Kenya

Infotrak Research and Consulting
 
Job Vacancy: Research Manager 

(2 Positions)

We are currently looking for qualified candidates to fill the above position.
 
Key Responsibilities

a) Writing market research proposals;

b) Overseeing implementation of research projects; 

c) Writing reports.

Qualifications

a) A bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences. A masters’ degree will be an added advantage. 

b) At least five years’ experience in desk, qualitative and quantitative research; 

c) Good verbal and written communication skills; 

d) Fluent in English and Swahili. 

e) Intelligent, innovative and a team player; 

f) Good computer literacy. Familiarity with SPSS will be an added advantage;

Additional Information

This job is full time job and the applicant must be willing to work outside of the country.

If you meet the above requirements, send your CV with a cover letter and testimonials to - hr@infotrakresearch.com.
 
NB: Ladies are strongly encouraged to apply.

The closing date for the applications is Friday 24th November; 2017.

Only successful applicants will be contacted.

   

