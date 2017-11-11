Research Jobs in Infotrak, Kenya

Infotrak Research and Consulting



Job Vacancy: Research Manager





(2 Positions)



We are currently looking for qualified candidates to fill the above position.



Key Responsibilities



a) Writing market research proposals;





b) Overseeing implementation of research projects;





c) Writing reports.



Qualifications



a) A bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences. A masters’ degree will be an added advantage.





b) At least five years’ experience in desk, qualitative and quantitative research;





c) Good verbal and written communication skills;





d) Fluent in English and Swahili.





e) Intelligent, innovative and a team player;





f) Good computer literacy. Familiarity with SPSS will be an added advantage;



Additional Information



This job is full time job and the applicant must be willing to work outside of the country.



If you meet the above requirements, send your CV with a cover letter and testimonials to - hr@infotrakresearch.com.



NB: Ladies are strongly encouraged to apply.



The closing date for the applications is Friday 24th November; 2017.





Only successful applicants will be contacted.