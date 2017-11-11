Research Jobs in Infotrak, Kenya

Research Jobs in Infotrak, KenyaJobs and Careers 14:35
Job Vacancy: Research Manager
(2 Positions)
We are currently looking for qualified candidates to fill the above position.
Key Responsibilities
a) Writing market research proposals;
b) Overseeing implementation of research projects;
c) Writing reports.
Qualifications
a) A bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences. A masters’ degree will be an added advantage.
b) At least five years’ experience in desk, qualitative and quantitative research;
c) Good verbal and written communication skills;
d) Fluent in English and Swahili.
e) Intelligent, innovative and a team player;
f) Good computer literacy. Familiarity with SPSS will be an added advantage;
Additional Information
This job is full time job and the applicant must be willing to work outside of the country.
If you meet the above requirements, send your CV with a cover letter and testimonials to - hr@infotrakresearch.com.
NB: Ladies are strongly encouraged to apply.
The closing date for the applications is Friday 24th November; 2017.
