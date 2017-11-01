Research Assistant Job in Kenya

Research Assistant

The International Potato Center (CIP) is seeking a highly skilled, results-oriented MSc student to carry out research on Sandponics.

The Center: CIP is a not-for-profit International Agricultural Research for development with a global mandate to conduct research on potato, sweetpotato, and other roots and tubers and on the improved management of natural resources. Its vision is to emphasize the use of roots and tubers to improve the lives of the poor. CIP seeks to reduce poverty and achieve food security and improve the well-being of poor people in root and tuber farming and food systems of the developing world.

The position: The Research Assistant – MSc Student will be responsible for coordinating and managing Sandponics experiment for rapid multiplication of sweetpotato planting material.

Duties

· Compare the Sandponics system with conventional screen house multiplication per unit output/cost/time;

· Develop optimal nutrient media for N/P/K for sweetpotato;

· Maintain sweetpotato clones in greenhouse/screenhouse;

· Maintain records and standard operation procedures on Sandponics experiment;

· Manage and supervise operations in screen houses (Preparation of substrate, potting, planting, watering, spraying, harvesting, sorting, packaging, labeling);

· Supervise hardening TC plantlets and multiplication of varieties through cuttings;

· Data entry;

· Sharing of experiences with Sandponics units in other sub-Saharan African countries through active participation in the seed system and crop management community of practice virtual and in person meetings.

· Any other tasks as assigned by supervisor.

Requirements

· Bachelor’s degree Agriculture or a closely related discipline;

· Enrolled in master’s program with coursework completed by January 2018;

· Experience managing plants in greenhouses or screenhouses;

· Strong knowledge base in chemistry and laboratory exposure;

· Ability to communicate well both in writing and speaking in English;

· Knowledge of Kiswahili preferred;

· Knowledge of sweetpotato agronomy and pathology preferred;

· Computer proficiency including MS Office (Word/ PowerPoint and Excel) skills.

Conditions: This is a one year MSc. student position based in Nairobi at the Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Services Quarantine station (PQS) Muguga. The student must be willing to embark on thesis research concerning the development of Sandponics multiplication systems for sweetpotato.

How to Apply:

30 November 2017. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted. Applicants should apply online through our CIP’s Job Opportunities website ( https://cipotato.org/internships/ ), including a letter of motivation, a full C.V with the names and contact information of three references that are knowledgeable of the candidate’s professional qualifications and work experience. The deadline for receiving applications will be. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.