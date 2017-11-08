Reprieve for UHURU/ RUTO as MARAGA rejects petition challenging their October 26th victory

Reprieve for UHURU/ RUTO as MARAGA rejects petition challenging their October 26th victoryNews 04:18
Wednesday November 8, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has scored his first victory in his bid seeking to challenge his October 26th controversial win.
This is after the Supreme Court rejected an application by paupers seeking to overturn his victory.
According to the court official, the application by George Bush and John Chengo challenging Uhuru’s controversial win was rejected by...
This is after the Supreme Court rejected an application by paupers seeking to overturn his victory.
According to the court official, the application by George Bush and John Chengo challenging Uhuru’s controversial win was rejected by...
Page 1 2