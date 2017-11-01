Reprieve for UHURU/ RUTO as MARAGA rejects petition challenging their October 26th victory

Reprieve for UHURU/ RUTO as MARAGA rejects petition challenging their October 26th victory00:00
...the court because it did not meet the required threshold.
“The application by the two was rejected since it failed to meet some of the Supreme Court rules set for Presidential petitions,” the court’s registry official explained.
The two had filed a petition under the poor man’s petition, which allows any poor person to argue in court without having to pay a whooping sh1.5 million required for a Presidential petition.
They claimed that they live in a mud-walled house in Huruma and attached their M-Pesa statements to support their claim they are poor and cannot raise sh1.5 million.
