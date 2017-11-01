Recruitment in Strathmore, Nairobi, Kenya

Program Manager

Reporting: Program Director-BMIA Project

Relationships and Contacts:

· Dean and members of Management Committee.

· Faculty members.

· Collaborative partners, partner business schools in Kenya and globally.

· Interdepartmental relationships with colleagues across the Business School.

Job Purpose

The Bloomberg Africa Media Initiative is a multi-disciplinary program launched by Michael R. Bloomberg in 2014 to advance business journalism in Africa in order to accelerate development of a globally competitive media and financial reporting industry to improve market transparency, economic growth and governance.

The initiative provides cross-disciplinary educational programs and mid-career fellowships to increase the number of highly trained business and financial journalists, and convenes media, business and technology leaders to promote interactive dialogue and build strong relationships to enhance the quality of financial coverage.

The Strathmore Business School, Center for Business Journalism is serving as the Secretariat responsible for the implementation of the training program in five African countries (Ghana, Zambia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania and Cote D’ivoire).

Responsibilities

· Manages and oversees the administrative and daily operations of the university program, ensuring compliance with university regulations.

· Oversees the supervision of personnel, which includes work allocation, training, promotion, enforcement of internal procedures and controls, and problem resolution; evaluates performance and makes recommendations for personnel actions; motivates employees to achieve peak productivity and performance.

· Designs and develops or assists with design and development of program(s) or project(s).

· Manages contract funding; approves and monitors budget expenditures; prepares budget revisions; provides interim status reports on all accounts;

· Provides technical and/or professional coordination and leadership in the execution of day-to-day program/project activities, as appropriate to program objectives and area of expertise.

· Participates in the development of annual operating budgets and provides fiscal direction to the unit.

· Develops and implements systems and processes to establish and maintain records for the operating unit.

· Oversees and/or coordinates the collection, compilation, and analysis of program activity data; develops, writes, and presents comprehensive statistical and narrative program reports.

· Assists in producing, developing, advertising, and marketing project(s) and/or product(s) in various media such as print and may assist in developing teaching materials, handouts, news releases, pamphlets, and brochures.

· Assists in establishing and implementing short- and long-range goals, objectives, policies, and operating procedures.

· Develops or assists with the development and implementation of policies and procedures consistent with those of the organization to ensure efficient operation of the program/project.

· Performs miscellaneous job-related duties as assigned.

The job description is a guide to the level and range of responsibilities the post-holder is expected to undertake initially and duties of that post may be altered from time to time to meet changing demands

Requirements

· Master’s Degree from an accredited institution

· Experience in managing academic programs in an institution of higher learning

· Experience in the project management of courses in an institution of higher learning

· Experience as faculty for a course would be an added advantage

· Ability to develop and maintain recordkeeping systems and procedures.

· Skill in the use of computers, preferably in a PC, Windows-based operating environment.

· Strong interpersonal and communication skills and the ability to work effectively with a wide range of constituencies in a diverse community.

· Ability to gather data, compile information, and prepare reports.

· Ability to provide technical coordination and management of development and/or implementation projects in area of expertise.

· Program planning and implementation skills.

· Skill in examining and re-engineering operations and procedures, formulating policy, and developing and implementing new strategies and procedures.

· Skill in organizing resources and establishing priorities.

· Knowledge of contracts and grants preparation and management.

· Knowledge of management principles and practices.

· Ability to supervise and train employees, to include organizing, prioritizing, and scheduling work assignments.

· Ability to foster a cooperative work environment.

· Employee development and performance management skills.

· Knowledge of budget preparation, cost estimating, monitoring, and fiscal management principles and procedures.

· Knowledge of faculty and/or staff hiring procedures.

How to Apply

If you are interested in the position and have the skills we are looking for, we would like to hear from you. Please forward an application letter together with a copy of your updated resume quoting ‘Program Manager -BMIA’ to the Human Resource Manager, Strathmore Business School, to careers@sbs.ac.ke by end of the day (5:30 Pm) Friday 1st December 2017.

HR Assistant

Reporting: Program Director-BMIA Project

Job Purpose

Responsibilities:

· Answering contract questions to all faculty hired to implement the program

· Processing incoming mail related to payments of fees to consultants and faculty

· Creating and distributing documents related to SBS hiring policies and terms

· Serving as a point of contact with benefit vendors/administrators

· Maintaining computer system by updating and entering data on all recruited staff and faculty

· Setting appointments and arranging meetings for the Secretariat

· Compiling reports and spreadsheets and preparing spreadsheets related to staff budgets

Recruitment/New Hire Process

· Participating in recruitment efforts to support implementing countries

· Scheduling job interviews and assisting in interview process

· Collecting employment and tax information

· Ensuring background and reference checks are completed

· Preparing new employee files

· Overseeing the completion of compensation and benefit documentation

· Orienting new employees to the organization (setting up a designated log-in, workstation, email address, etc.)

· Conducting benefit enrollment process

· Administering new employment assessments

· Serving as a point person for all new employee questions

Payroll and Benefits Administration

· Processing payroll, which includes ensuring vacation and sick time are tracked in the system

· Answering payroll questions

· Facilitating resolutions to any payroll errors

· Participating in benefits tasks, such as claim resolutions, reconciling benefits statements, and approving invoices for payment

Record Maintenance

· Maintaining current HR files and databases

· Updating and maintaining employee benefits, employment status, and similar records

· Maintaining records related to grievances, performance reviews, and disciplinary actions

· Performing file audits to ensure that all required employee documentation is collected and maintained

· Performing payroll/benefit-related reconciliations

· Performing payroll and benefits audits and recommending any correction action

· Completing termination paperwork and assisting

Requirements

· Degree holder from a recognized university

· Must be adept at problem-solving, including being able to identify issues and resolve programs in a timely manner

· Must possess strong interpersonal skills

· Must be able to communicate clearly, both written and orally, as to communicate with employees, members of the HR management team, and in group presentations and meetings

· Must be able to effectively read and interpret information, present numerical data in a resourceful manner, and skillfully gather and analyze information

· Must be able to prioritize and plan work activities as to use time efficiently

· Must be organized, accurate, thorough, and able to monitor work for quality

· Must be dependable, able to follow instructions, respond to management direction, and must be able to improve performance through management feedback

How to Apply

If you are interested in the position and have the skills we are looking for, we would like to hear from you. Please forward an application letter together with a copy of your updated resume quoting ‘Human Resource Assistant -BMIA’ to the Human Resource Manager, Strathmore Business School, to careers@sbs.ac.ke by end of the day (5:30 Pm) Friday 1st December 2017.

Finance Coordinator

Reporting: Program Director-BMIA Project

Job Purpose

Responsibilities:

· To gather and collect all the financial data and information, to verify whether it has been accurately entered in the system, to monitor and retrieve the financial details whenever there is a need, etc.

· To review and post account payable ledger entries, manage and process invoices, to prepare and review account receivable, and other balance reconciliation

· To assist in tracking the journal entries by reviewing the source documentation and making relevant adjustments, assisting in the preparation of audit requirements, supporting in the preparation of statistical reports and to make sure that they are standardized

· To provide support in budget preparation and drafting of relevant documents, perform miscellaneous filing, ad hoc reconciliation, etc.

· To ensure timely completion of the assigned accounting tasks that are in accordance with the outlined policies and procedures

· To be present at various meetings, to address the issues, provide appropriate guidelines for improvising the process, and to identify opportunities for enhancement

· S/He is responsible for making accurate entries in the accounting system to maintain accurate filing system

· S/He is responsible for taking minutes of the meeting ,drafts it and proof reads the material before the final copy is sent

Requirements

· Degree Holder from a recognized institution

· Work experience in managing large grants will be an added advantage

· Should be self-confident and demonstrate strong initiative

· Should possess excellent planning ,time management and organization skill

· Accuracy and attention to detail

· S/He should be an excellent team player with multi-tasking ability

How to Apply

If you are interested in the position and have the skills we are looking for, we would like to hear from you. Please forward an application letter together with a copy of your updated resume quoting ‘Finance Coordinator-BMIA’ to the Human Resource Manager, Strathmore Business School, to careers@sbs.ac.ke by end of the day (5:30 Pm) Friday 1st December 2017.

Database Administrator

Reporting: Program Director-BMIA Project

Job Purpose

Responsibilities

· Keep databases up to date

· Help with database design and development

· Manage database access

· Design maintenance procedures and putting them into operation

· Ensure that databases meet user requirements

· Liaise with programmers, applications/operational staff, IT project managers and other technical staff

· Manage database security/integrity and back-up procedures

· Implement security measures

· Define objectives through consultation with staff at all levels

· Write reports, documentation and operating manuals

· Test and modify databases to ensure that they operate reliably

· Provide user training, support and feedback

· Write disaster recovery plans

· Maintain archives

Requirements

· Degree Holder from a recognized institution

· He / She should have knowledge and experience on database management systems

· Mathematical aptitude and strong problem-solving skills

· Excellent IT and programming skills

· Excellent organizational, time and project management skills

· Accuracy and attention to detail

· Teamwork skills because most projects require input from individuals with different roles

· Self-development skills to keep-up-to-date with fast-changing trends

· Professional approach to time, costs and deadlines

How to Apply

If you are interested in the position and have the skills we are looking for, we would like to hear from you. Please forward an application letter together with a copy of your updated resume quoting ‘Database Administrator-BMIA’ to the Human Resource Manager, Strathmore Business School, to careers@sbs.ac.ke by end of the day (5:30 Pm) Friday 1st December 2017.

Assistant Program Manager

Reporting: Program Director-BMIA Project

Job Purpose

Responsibilities

· Establish clear ownership for project tasks, ensure that team members have the tools needed, and provide timely feedback.

· Coordinate and facilitate delivery of project objectives.

· Track progress and review project tasks to make certain deadlines are met appropriately.

· Assess project issues and identify solutions to meet productivity, quality and customer goals.

· Proactively communicate project status, issues & risks to management.

· Define & maintain all implementation processes, manage implementation lifecycle; coordinate documentation when needed.

· Follow SBS policies, procedures and methodologies

· Conduct regular status meetings with all stakeholders, keeping the stakeholder’s needs and requirements continuously in view. Work collaboratively with faculty and support staff to maintain thorough knowledge of product capabilities, and to ensure that all communications between SBS and its stakeholders are precise.

· Troubleshoot technical issues when the need arises, and escalating appropriately as needed.

Requirements

· Bachelor’s Degree Holder

· Masters will be an added advantage

· Experience in managing Executive Education programs is desired

· Strong interpersonal and communication skills and the ability to work effectively with a wide range of

· constituencies in a diverse community

· Ability to gather data, compile information, and prepare reports.

· Program planning and implementation skills.

· Effective communication Skills

How to Apply