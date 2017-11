Recruitment in Strathmore, Nairobi, Kenya

The Bloomberg Africa Media Initiative is a multi-disciplinary program launched by Michael R. Bloomberg in 2014 to advance business journalism in Africa in order to accelerate development of a globally competitive media and financial reporting industry to improve market transparency, economic growth and governance.

The initiative provides cross-disciplinary educational programs and mid-career fellowships to increase the number of highly trained business and financial journalists, and convenes media, business and technology leaders to promote interactive dialogue and build strong relationships to enhance the quality of financial coverage.

The Strathmore Business School, Center for Business Journalism is serving as the Secretariat responsible for the implementation of the training program in five African countries (Ghana, Zambia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania and Cote D’ivoire).

Manages and oversees the administrative and daily operations of the university program, ensuring compliance with university regulations.

Oversees the supervision of personnel, which includes work allocation, training, promotion, enforcement of internal procedures and controls, and problem resolution; evaluates performance and makes recommendations for personnel actions; motivates employees to achieve peak productivity and performance.

Designs and develops or assists with design and development of program(s) or project(s).

Provides technical and/or professional coordination and leadership in the execution of day-to-day program/project activities, as appropriate to program objectives and area of expertise.

Participates in the development of annual operating budgets and provides fiscal direction to the unit.

Develops and implements systems and processes to establish and maintain records for the operating unit.

Assists in producing, developing, advertising, and marketing project(s) and/or product(s) in various media such as print and may assist in developing teaching materials, handouts, news releases, pamphlets, and brochures.

Develops or assists with the development and implementation of policies and procedures consistent with those of the organization to ensure efficient operation of the program/project.

The job description is a guide to the level and range of responsibilities the post-holder is expected to undertake initially and duties of that post may be altered from time to time to meet changing demands

Experience in the project management of courses in an institution of higher learning

Experience as faculty for a course would be an added advantage

Strong interpersonal and communication skills and the ability to work effectively with a wide range of constituencies in a diverse community.

Skill in examining and re-engineering operations and procedures, formulating policy, and developing and implementing new strategies and procedures.

If you are interested in the position and have the skills we are looking for, we would like to hear from you. Please forward an application letter together with a copy of your updated resume quoting ‘Program Manager -BMIA’ to the Human Resource Manager, Strathmore Business School, to

Must be adept at problem-solving, including being able to identify issues and resolve programs in a timely manner

Must be able to communicate clearly, both written and orally, as to communicate with employees, members of the HR management team, and in group presentations and meetings

Must be able to effectively read and interpret information, present numerical data in a resourceful manner, and skillfully gather and analyze information

Must be able to prioritize and plan work activities as to use time efficiently

Must be organized, accurate, thorough, and able to monitor work for quality

Must be dependable, able to follow instructions, respond to management direction, and must be able to improve performance through management feedback

If you are interested in the position and have the skills we are looking for, we would like to hear from you. Please forward an application letter together with a copy of your updated resume quoting ‘Human Resource Assistant -BMIA’ to the Human Resource Manager, Strathmore Business School, to

To gather and collect all the financial data and information, to verify whether it has been accurately entered in the system, to monitor and retrieve the financial details whenever there is a need, etc.

To review and post account payable ledger entries, manage and process invoices, to prepare and review account receivable, and other balance reconciliation

To assist in tracking the journal entries by reviewing the source documentation and making relevant adjustments, assisting in the preparation of audit requirements, supporting in the preparation of statistical reports and to make sure that they are standardized

To ensure timely completion of the assigned accounting tasks that are in accordance with the outlined policies and procedures

To be present at various meetings, to address the issues, provide appropriate guidelines for improvising the process, and to identify opportunities for enhancement

S/He is responsible for making accurate entries in the accounting system to maintain accurate filing system

S/He is responsible for taking minutes of the meeting ,drafts it and proof reads the material before the final copy is sent

If you are interested in the position and have the skills we are looking for, we would like to hear from you. Please forward an application letter together with a copy of your updated resume quoting ‘Finance Coordinator-BMIA’ to the Human Resource Manager, Strathmore Business School, to

He / She should have knowledge and experience on database management systems

If you are interested in the position and have the skills we are looking for, we would like to hear from you. Please forward an application letter together with a copy of your updated resume quoting ‘Database Administrator-BMIA’ to the Human Resource Manager, Strathmore Business School, to

Conduct regular status meetings with all stakeholders, keeping the stakeholder’s needs and requirements continuously in view. Work collaboratively with faculty and support staff to maintain thorough knowledge of product capabilities, and to ensure that all communications between SBS and its stakeholders are precise.

Other duties may be assigned. The job description is a guide to the level and range of responsibilities the post-holder is expected to undertake initially and duties of that post may be altered from time to time to meet changing demands

Strong interpersonal and communication skills and the ability to work effectively with a wide range of

How to Apply

If you are interested in the position and have the skills we are looking for, we would like to hear from you. Please forward an application letter together with a copy of your updated resume quoting ‘ Assistant Program Manager -BMIA’ to the Human Resource Manager, Strathmore Business School, to careers@sbs.ac.ke