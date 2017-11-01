Recruitment in Standard Group, Nairobi, Kenya

Systems Auditor

The role is responsible for independently identifying internal control risk in processes and systems

Responsibilities

· Conducting group wide financial, operational and system audits

· Executing risk based internal audits in accordance with the approved audit plan to assess the adequacy, effectiveness and efficiency of established internal controls and procedures

· Conducting follow up audits and monitoring the timely implementation of the management actions agreed in the audit reports

· Conducting Ad-Hoc investigations and reviews as requested by senior management or finance and audit committee

· Identifying key areas of risk within the group

· Liaising with external auditors and other consultants on internal control issues

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and professional qualifications in either ACCA or CPA plus CISA qualifi cation

· 3 years of progressively responsible experience in information systems auditing or Information Technology

Information Technology audit skills including ability to evaluate security, confidentiality, integrity and availability of data.

· (Skills to audit Information Technology architecture and infrastructure is an added advantage).

· Proficiency in personal computing, network environments and enterprise resource planning application

· Self-motivated with ability to work independently and in a team

· Audit proficiency must be demonstrated which conforms to professional auditing standards

How to Apply

Qualified candidates to visit the standard career portal

Risk & Compliance Auditor

Protects assets by completing audits, ensuring compliance with regulations and internal controls, recommending

improvements in internal control structure and guiding the work of auditors.

Responsibilities

· Accomplishes compliance work requirements by orienting, training, assigning, scheduling and guiding auditors.

· Meets work standards by following production, productivity, quality, and customer-service standards; resolving operational problems; identifying work process improvements.

· Meets cost standards by monitoring expenses; implementing cost-saving actions.

· Prepares for audit by researching materials; formulating a plan of action.

· Ensures compliance with regulations and controls by examining and analyzing records, reports, operating practices, and documentation; recommending opportunities to strengthen the internal control structure

· Verifies assets and liabilities by comparing items to documentation.

· Completes audit work papers and memorandums by documenting audit tests and findings.

· Communicates audit progress and findings by preparing reports; providing information in meetings.

· Supports external auditors by coordinating information requirements.

· Provides management reports by collecting, analyzing, and summarizing management information.

· Updates job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities; reading professional publications; maintaining personal networks; participating in professional organizations.

· Enhances compliance department and organization reputation by accepting ownership for accomplishing new and different requests; exploring opportunities to add value to job

Qualifications

· Degree in Business, Commerce and Professional either in ACCA or CPA, CIA and CISA is an added advantage.

· 3 years’ experience in comparable relevant position in a reputable organization

· Audit, Quality Management, Reporting Research Results, Analyzing Information , Statistical Analysis, Ad Hoc Reporting, Objectivity, General Consulting Skills & Operations Research.

· Ability to mentor other staff and train new audit staff .

· Demonstrate a high degree of competence and capabilities in internal audit in a busy environment

· Proficient in computer applications; strong emphasis on data and working in computerized environment

How to Apply

Qualified candidates to visit the standard career portal

Assistant Video Producer

This role will be responsible for the creation of wholesome news and entertainment video content for the Company

across all digital platforms.

He/she will promote all online and traditional platforms in a bid to grow the company’s

market share & maximize revenue.

Responsibilities

· Cross-promote the company’s online & traditional products line

· Conceptualize and execute online video campaigns for various projects

· Ensure all social media for video platforms are updated regularly

· Advise supervisor on new trends in online tools, applications, channels, design & strategy

· Liaise with digital Heads of Desk to produce video content for their products

· Drive traffic to the Standard Digital’s video pages

Qualifications

· University Graduate in Communication, Media, Public Relations or a related field from a recognized University.

· Must have certification in computer studies.

· Over 2 years’ experience working either as a journalist, marketer or a public relations officer in a media house;

one of which must be in online journalism.

· Excellent communication skills

· Strong editorial and writing skills; understanding of Media Law and Media Ethics

· In-depth knowledge and understanding of video and social media platforms, their respective audiences and how each platform can be deployed in different scenarios.

· Should demonstrate winning Social Customer Service techniques. Possesses great ability to identify potential

negative or crisis situation and apply conflict resolution principles to mitigate issues

· Must have strong analytical skills, social media savvy, innovative and creative

· Must be self-driven, assertive, punctual and organized

· Must be a team player, dynamic and able to work under demanding circumstances

· Keep abreast of evolving trends through continuing professional education in the area of digital platforms

How to Apply

Qualified candidates to visit the standard

career portal