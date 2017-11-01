Recruitment in Kenafric Industries

Kenafric Industries Limited



Job Title: Retail Supervisor (Uganda)



Department & Section:Sales and Distribution



Reports To: Area Sales Manager



Location: Uganda



Main Purpose of this Position: Manage respective retail sales targets to deliver growth, profitability and cashflow objectives as per the business objectives.





Key Deliverables for this Position

· Achieve traditional retail sales targets

· Achieve cash and stockholding management targets

· Achieve Customer service delivery targets

· Achieve Route Management and Cost targets

Key Responsibilities

· Executing the departmental strategy through processes and procedures to achieve the organizations objectives

· Ensuring product pricing is correct and consistent with the company’s Recommended Retail Price.

· Ensuring product visibility through positioning within outlets or point of sale.

· Identifying trends that appeal to consumers and advice the management accordingly.

· Maintain inventory of where company product placements and ensure they are well stocked all the time with company products only.

· Developing and cascading the retail targets through a performance management structure while inspiring team to achieve the section scorecard in line with overall objective.

· Execute promotions and consumer activations at the retail level as per business objectives.

· Recording and reporting periodic sales figures, for data analysis and planning.

· Responsible talent management in the department including coaching, mentoring, developing, motivating, training and evaluating staff to achieve highest levels of performance

· Implementing best practices in retail sales & respective areas of work

· Implementing product quality, customer & Service Excellence and Change initiatives to achieve desired business plans and culture.

Financial Resources / Other key Resources / Assets

· Marketing Material

· People

· Stock

Direct Reports (Jobs reporting to this position)

· Van Sales representatives

Key Interfaces



Internal

· Supply Chain

· Quality Assurance & Research & Development

External

· Customers

· Distributors

Academic Qualifications

· Diploma in Sales and Marketing or any related qualification

Professional Qualifications

· N/A

Job / Functional Skills

· Negotiation and Influencing skills

· Sales and Marketing

· People management

· Customer Relations

· Analytical skills

General Skills

· Teamwork

· Communication Skills

· IT skills

· Customer Service

· Time Management

Behavior

· Customer centric

· Ownership

· Continuous improvement

· Leadership

Relevant Experience

· At-least 3 year(s) relevant experience









Job Title: Retail Supervisor



Department & Section: Sales and Distribution



Reports To: Area Sales Manager



Location: Kenya



Main Purpose of this Position: Manage respective retail sales targets to deliver growth, profitability and cashflow objectives as per the business objectives.









Key Deliverables for this Position

· Achieve traditional retail sales targets

· Achieve cash and stockholding management targets

· Achieve Customer service delivery targets

· Achieve Route Management and Cost targets

Key Responsibilities

· Executing the departmental strategy through processes and procedures to achieve the organizations objectives

· Ensuring product pricing is correct and consistent with the company’s Recommended Retail Price.

· Ensuring product visibility through positioning within outlets or point of sale.

· Identifying trends that appeal to consumers and advice the management accordingly.

· Maintain inventory of where company product placements and ensure they are well stocked all the time with company products only.

· Developing and cascading the retail targets through a performance management structure while inspiring team to achieve the section scorecard in line with overall objective.

· Execute promotions and consumer activations at the retail level as per business objectives.

· Recording and reporting periodic sales figures, for data analysis and planning.

· Responsible talent management in the department including coaching, mentoring, developing, motivating, training and evaluating staff to achieve highest levels of performance

· Implementing best practices in retail sales & respective areas of work

· Implementing product quality, customer & Service Excellence and Change initiatives to achieve desired business plans and culture.

Financial Resources / Other key Resources / Assets

· Marketing Material

· People

· Stock

Direct Reports (Jobs reporting to this position)

· Van Sales representatives

Key Interfaces



Internal

· Supply Chain

· Quality Assurance & Research & Development

External

· Customers

· Distributors

Academic Qualifications

· Diploma in Sales and Marketing or any related qualification

Professional Qualifications

· N/A

Job / Functional Skills

· Negotiation and Influencing skills

· Sales and Marketing

· People management

· Customer Relations

· Analytical skills

General Skills

· Teamwork

· Communication Skills

· IT skills

· Customer Service

· Time Management

Behavior

· Customer centric

· Ownership

· Continuous improvement

· Leadership

Relevant Experience

· At-least 3 year(s) relevant experience









Job Title: Wholesale Supervisor



Department & Section: Sales and Distribution



Reports To: Area Sales Manager



Location: KIL



Main Purpose of this Position: Manage respective regional wholesale sales targets to deliver growth, profitability and cash-flow objectives as per the business objectives.









Key Deliverables for this Position

· Achieve wholesale sales targets

· Achieve range availability targets

· Achieve Customer service delivery targets

· Achieve Route Management and Cost targets

Key Responsibilities

· Lead and manage the departmental strategy through processes and procedures to achieve the organization’s objectives.

· Ensuring sales targets and volumes are met within the wholesale channel and increase company product sales range.

· Overseeing the implementation of customer marketing initiatives.

· Identifying prospective customers by following leads from existing clients, and market Intelligence

· Analyzing customers' needs and requirements to gain insight on technical knowledge of product capabilities and limitations.

· Developing and cascading the individual targets through a performance management system to achieve set targets in line with overall objective.

· Evaluating the Route to Market efficiency and improve on the structure.

· Responsible talent management in the department including coaching, mentoring, developing, motivating, training and evaluating staff to achieve highest levels of performance

· Implementing best practices in category management & respective areas of work

· Implementing product quality, customer & Service Excellence and Change initiatives to achieve desired business plans and culture.

Financial Resources / Other key Resources / Assets

· Stock

Direct Reports (Jobs reporting to this position)

· N/A

Key Interfaces



Internal

· Supply Chain

· Quality Assurance & RD

· Finance

External

· Customers

Academic Qualifications

· Diploma in Sales and Marketing

Professional Qualifications

· N/A

Job / Functional Skills

· Reporting Skills

· Sales & Marketing Skills

· Relationship Management Skills

· Interpersonal skills

· Decision Making Skills

General Skills

· Teamwork

· Communication Skills

· IT skills

· Customer Service

· Time Management

Behavior

· Customer centric

· Ownership

· Continuous improvement

· Leadership

Relevant Experience

· At-least 3 year(s) relevant experience

How to Apply