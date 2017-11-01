Recruitment in Kenafric Industries

Recruitment in Kenafric IndustriesJobs and Careers 14:35
Job Title: Retail Supervisor (Uganda)
Department & Section:Sales and Distribution
Reports To: Area Sales Manager
Location: Uganda
Main Purpose of this Position: Manage respective retail sales targets to deliver growth, profitability and cashflow objectives as per the business objectives.
Key Deliverables for this Position
· Achieve traditional retail sales targets
· Achieve cash and stockholding management targets
· Achieve Customer service delivery targets
· Achieve Route Management and Cost targets
Key Responsibilities
· Executing the departmental strategy through processes and procedures to achieve the organizations objectives
· Ensuring product pricing is correct and consistent with the company’s Recommended Retail Price.
· Ensuring product visibility through positioning within outlets or point of sale.
· Identifying trends that appeal to consumers and advice the management accordingly.
· Maintain inventory of where company product placements and ensure they are well stocked all the time with company products only.
· Developing and cascading the retail targets through a performance management structure while inspiring team to achieve the section scorecard in line with overall objective.
· Execute promotions and consumer activations at the retail level as per business objectives.
· Recording and reporting periodic sales figures, for data analysis and planning.
· Responsible talent management in the department including coaching, mentoring, developing, motivating, training and evaluating staff to achieve highest levels of performance
· Implementing best practices in retail sales & respective areas of work
· Implementing product quality, customer & Service Excellence and Change initiatives to achieve desired business plans and culture.
Financial Resources / Other key Resources / Assets
· Marketing Material
· People
· Stock
Direct Reports (Jobs reporting to this position)
· Van Sales representatives
Key Interfaces
Internal
· Supply Chain
· Quality Assurance & Research & Development
External
· Customers
· Distributors
Academic Qualifications
· Diploma in Sales and Marketing or any related qualification
Professional Qualifications
· N/A
Job / Functional Skills
· Negotiation and Influencing skills
· Sales and Marketing
· People management
· Customer Relations
· Analytical skills
General Skills
· Teamwork
· Communication Skills
· IT skills
· Customer Service
· Time Management
Behavior
· Customer centric
· Ownership
· Continuous improvement
· Leadership
Relevant Experience
· At-least 3 year(s) relevant experience
Job Title: Retail Supervisor (Kenya)
Department & Section:Sales and Distribution
Job Title: Wholesale Supervisor
Department & Section:Sales and Distribution
Reports To: Area Sales Manager
Location: KIL
Main Purpose of this Position: Manage respective regional wholesale sales targets to deliver growth, profitability and cash-flow objectives as per the business objectives.
Key Deliverables for this Position
· Achieve wholesale sales targets
· Achieve range availability targets
· Achieve Customer service delivery targets
· Achieve Route Management and Cost targets
Key Responsibilities
· Lead and manage the departmental strategy through processes and procedures to achieve the organization’s objectives.
· Ensuring sales targets and volumes are met within the wholesale channel and increase company product sales range.
· Overseeing the implementation of customer marketing initiatives.
· Identifying prospective customers by following leads from existing clients, and market Intelligence
· Analyzing customers' needs and requirements to gain insight on technical knowledge of product capabilities and limitations.
· Developing and cascading the individual targets through a performance management system to achieve set targets in line with overall objective.
· Evaluating the Route to Market efficiency and improve on the structure.
· Responsible talent management in the department including coaching, mentoring, developing, motivating, training and evaluating staff to achieve highest levels of performance
· Implementing best practices in category management & respective areas of work
· Implementing product quality, customer & Service Excellence and Change initiatives to achieve desired business plans and culture.
Financial Resources / Other key Resources / Assets
· Stock
Direct Reports (Jobs reporting to this position)
· N/A
Key Interfaces
Internal
· Supply Chain
· Quality Assurance & RD
· Finance
External
· Customers
Academic Qualifications
· Diploma in Sales and Marketing
Professional Qualifications
· N/A
Job / Functional Skills
· Reporting Skills
· Sales & Marketing Skills
· Relationship Management Skills
· Interpersonal skills
· Decision Making Skills
General Skills
· Teamwork
· Communication Skills
· IT skills
· Customer Service
· Time Management
Behavior
· Customer centric
· Ownership
· Continuous improvement
· Leadership
Relevant Experience
· At-least 3 year(s) relevant experience
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, posses the necessary qualification and experience, please send your application letter and cv quoting the job title on the email subject (wholesale supervisor) torecruit@kenafricind.com by 25th November, 2017