Recruitment in Intercontinental Hotel, Nairobi, Kenya

Chief Steward

InterContinental Hotels are synonymous with excellence in customer service. At the InterContinental Nairobi, we commit ourselves in creating unforgettable experiences for our guests, providing personalized service, anticipating and fulfilling our customers’ needs.

InterContinental Nairobi has, for years been an oasis for business travelers’ as well as those who want to experience the wonders of Africa.

Responsibilities

· Manages all functions of the Stewarding operation to achieve the optimum departmental costs

· Manages all functions of the Stewarding operation to achieve the optimum quality level of sanitation

· Controls and analyzes, on an on-going basis, the level of the following:

· Costs

· Breakage

· Quality of support provided to other sections

· Condition and cleanliness of facilities and equipment

· Guest satisfaction

· Establishes and maintains effective employee and inter-departmental working relationships

· Assists the Director of Food and Beverage and the Executive Chef in developing training plans, develops training material in accordance with ICHG guidelines and implements training plans for the Stewarding employees and other Food and Beverage employees.

· Conducts daily briefings and other meetings as needed to obtain optimal results

· Assists the Director of Food and Beverage and the Executive Chef in settings Stewarding goals and developing strategies, procedures and policies

· Determines the minimum and maximum stocks and controls the par-stocks of all material and equipment

· Liaise with the Purchasing Manager and suppliers for any purchase needed for the stewarding operation

· Recruits in line with company guidelines

· Assists in maintaining a comprehensive, current and guest focused set of departmental standards and procedures and oversees their implementation

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in Hotel Management or a relevant degree.

· Leadership experience in a Stewarding department required

· Strong interpersonal and problem solving abilities

· Computer literate in Microsoft Window applications required

· Highly responsible & reliable

· Ability to work well under pressure in a fast paced environment

· Ability to work cohesively as part of a team

· Ability to focus attention on guest needs, remaining calm and courteous at all times

· In return we will offer competitive pay and benefits, and a chance to work with a great team of talented people.

· Most importantly, we’ll give you Room to be yourself.

How to Apply

Qualified candidates to apply here by 13th November 2017.





Mini bar Attendant

Responsibilities

· Control all mini bar stocks and keep necessary stocks available stored in an appropriate way.

· Ensure that all mini bar service preparations are made and ready for service in accordance with hotel standards.

· Inspect mini bars in guest rooms daily for sanitation and malfunction of the mini bar fridge/ equipment.

· Ensure mini bar procedures on cleaning are followed while maintaining the mini bars in a neat and orderly condition.

· Plan the day-to-day routine works efficiently to ensure maximum service delivery in accordance to the hotel standard.

· Be responsible for clearing and arranging the mini bar store.

· Ensure that all billings are correct.

· Ensure that effective communication is carried out with all employees, while keeping an effective communication with your supervisor.

Qualifications

· Diploma or certification in Hospitality management or its equivalent with formal bartending training.

· Extensive knowledge of liquor brands, beer, wine, champagne, non-alcoholic beverages, designated glassware, preparation methods and garnishments.

· Alcohol awareness and knowledge of responsible service

· Minimum of 2 year experience in the same position from a reputable restaurant and or 4 or 5 star hotel property.

· Strong communication skills in English (verbal, listening, writing)

· You must be proactive, adaptable team player who enjoys taking initiative to drive for results.

· Good understanding of the Hotel Industry standards, policies and procedures

· Eager to learn & progress, responsible with the willingness to take ownership.

How to Apply

Qualified candidates to apply here by 13th November 2017.





Engineer

In this position, you will provide a high level of property maintenance knowledge as well as overall responsibility for maintaining the building, grounds and physical plant with attention to safety, security and asset protection.

You will also be accountable for managing the budget, capital expenditure projects, preventative maintenance and energy conservation as well as develop and implement strategies that will deliver products and services, which meet or exceed the needs and expectations of guests and employees while maximizing the financial performance.

Responsibilities

· Oversees execution of long term and short term preventative maintenance and asset protection plans.

· Develop an engineering operating strategy that is aligned with the property or brand’s business strategy.

· Manages the property including equipment, refrigeration, HVAC, plumbing, water treatment and electrical systems in accordance with Standard Operating Procedures.

· Ensures that the team that handles fire and safety has complete understanding of all procedures, equipment and alarms.

· Supporting and coaching the engineering management team to effectively manage the team as well as controllable expenses.

· Manages and controls heat, light and power costs as well as develop and manage the Engineering budget.

· Analyze financial reports and statements to determine how Engineering is performing against budget.

· Addressing potential areas of concern and proposing solutions in a proactive manner.

· Communicating clear and consistent departmental goals to bring out desired results.

· Ensuring that proper records are kept relating to all plant and equipment for the hotel including repair and service records.

· Maintain property life safety systems (e.g., firefighting equipment, sprinkler systems, and alarm systems).

· Ensures compliance with all relevant regulations.

· Ensures that building and equipment licenses, permits and certifications are up to date.

· Manages areas of operation to budget by reviewing operating statements, budget worksheets and payroll progress reports.

· Monitors and manages the payroll function.

· Manages department’s controllable expenses to achieve or exceed budgeted goals.

· Participates in the development of department’s capital expenditure goals; manages projects as needed.

· Participates in the budgeting process for areas of responsibility.

· Prepares weekly and period end P&L critiques.

· Understands the impact of department’s operation on the overall property financial goals; educates staff on details as appropriate.

· Reviews and manages controllable expenses such as, heat, light, power, water consumption, tools and equipment, grounds keeping supplies, uniforms, vendors, service agreements, etc.

· Conducting Human Resources Activities

· Make use of employee feedback and an “open door” policy to identify and address employee concerns in a timely manner.

· Ensures fair treatment of employees.

· Ensures disciplinary procedures and documentation are completed according to Standard Operating

· Procedures and support the Review Process.

· Celebrates successes by recognizing the team members.

· Resolves guest problems and complaints

· Ensures that regular on-going communication takes place throughout the engineering operation to communicate daily operations activities, set expectations and create awareness of business objectives.

Qualifications

· BSc degree in Engineering

· Minimum of 6 years experience in Engineering and Maintenance.

· Excellent leadership skills

· Ability to drive Employee Engagement

So what's your passion? Please get in touch if this position matches your skills and interests and tell us how you could bring your individual competencies by clicking "Apply Online" by 13th November 2017.

How to Apply

Qualified candidates to apply here

Events Sales

The role works closely with other hotel departments to facilitate services agreed upon by the Sales and the Conference and Events office and prospective clients.

Responsibilities

· This role reports directly to the Director of Conventions and Events at InterContinental Nairobi. As the Assistant Convention and Events Manager at InterContinental Nairobi you will be responsible for building relationships and networking, selling Conference and Events within the Hotel and outside catering functions, overseeing staff training and welfare, developing catering business and executing tactical Conventions and Events sales plans strategy.

· You will prospect and qualify new business and negotiate meeting room rental, function space, and/or hotel services within approved booking guidelines,review all Conventions and Events sales contracts, rate agreements, and/or banquet/catering event orders.

· You will also conduct pre-conference meetings with clients and pertinent departments to confirm all relevant details are communicated.

· The role works closely with other hotel departments to facilitate services agreed upon by the Sales and the Conference and Events office and prospective clients.

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in Hotel Management, Sales and Marketing or a relevant degree.

· Minimum of 4 years experience in a similar role.

· A natural rapport with people to help you in your day-to-day dealings with the clients

· Diplomacy when handling complaints

· Sound sales skills as it is your job to improve bookings for conferences and events

· An ability to think laterally (Who is servicing your business at the moment and how could that be improved?)

· A cool head when world events look likely to impact on your business

· Should be proactive and demonstrate ability to anticipate guest needs

· Should have the desire and ability to learn in a highly pressurized environment

· Should have the ability to offer prompt service

· Should be flexible and adaptable

How to Apply

Qualified candidates to apply here by 13th November 2017.

