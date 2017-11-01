Receptionist Job in Kenya

Administrative Associate / Receptionist

Nova Pioneer is looking for a superstar Administrative Associate/Receptionist to provide services in administration, discharging clerical and secretarial duties that facilitate the smooth working of communication internally and externally, as directed by and in consultation with the Operations Department and the Office of The Principal and other such managers as may be designated. This role has a strong element of Public Relations of the Primary School, both internally and externally.

About Nova Pioneer

Imagine a world in which every young person across Africa attends a school that truly sets them up for success in the 21st century. A school that cares about individual students and allows them to explore the world around them. A school that focuses more on developing skills than on memorizing content.

At Nova Pioneer, we have done more than just imagine this future, we are bringing it to life. Nova Pioneer is a pan-African, independent network of schools offering high quality, accessible education from pre-primary through secondary school.

Nova Pioneer uses a unique, enquiry-based learning approach that encourages students to ask “why” instead of telling them the “what”. It allows them to form their own thinking through exploration, investigation and collaboration. Nova Pioneer currently has 6 schools in South Africa and Kenya with a vision to launch 100 schools and reach tens of thousands of students across the African continent in the next decade. To learn more visit www.novapioneer.com.

Our team culture is designed to reinforce our vision:

· We model the growth mindset we want our students to embody: you are challenged every day and, as a result, you grow more than at any other point in your life

· We pursue excellence in every detail and do whatever it takes to produce great work quickly

· We are radically open: we share tough messages and our own vulnerabilities because doing so helps us grow

· We put our students before our team, and our team before ourselves

· We bring infectious energy, enthusiasm and fun to everything we do because joy fuels the hardest work and learning

Roles

You will:

· Live the Nova Culture

· Perform a wide variety of clerical and other office functions and activities related to the administration of diverse programs and operations at the school.

· Make and receive phone calls on the school’s telephone lines

· Schedule meetings for The Principal in line with the diary

· Facilitate the Public Relations function of the front office

· Prepare documents ahead of internal meetings as directed by the Principal (photocopying, binding, filing etc.)

· Prepare of documents ahead of external meetings as directed by the Principal (photocopying, binding, filing etc.)

· Prepare documents for internal display on pin-boards or notice boards

· Respond to routine correspondences and send out scheduled communications

· Keep custody of the pupils’ attendance registers and any confidential documents on behalf of the Principal

· Manage petty cash

· Any other duties as assigned by your manager

Requirements

· A people-person with great memory and organizational skills

· You love detail and accuracy

· You have previous experience developing warm working relationships with parents and 3-10 year old children.

· You have 2-3 years’ experience in front office management

· You have a Diploma or Degree in Office Administration and possess HR knowledge and skills

· You reside in and around Juja/Thika Road/Ruiru or are willing to move in order to be close to work

How to Apply

Does working at Nova Academies excite you? If you’re a great fit, we will drop everything and call you immediately.

Please note: Where a copy of your resume is required, copying and pasting from a formatted document e.g. Microsoft Word® may not result in the formatting transferring correctly to the final resume. You are encouraged to attach your resume in Microsoft Word® or PDF format to protect formatting.

Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis until the right candidate is identified. Only qualified candidates will be invited for interviews. If you do not hear from us within 8 weeks of submitting your application, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Working at Nova Pioneer

Nova Pioneer is a place where our people experience tremendous growth, fast! We invest heavily in the growth of our people because it leads to greater mastery in both us and our students. “Novaneers” work harder and work longer hours than at most schools but as a result, the growth they experience is extraordinary. We offer consistent and ongoing professional development and provide clear career pathways that ensure that our people are always achieving their personal and professional best.

Nova Pioneer has a highly energetic, entrepreneurial environment where our people get to bring their creative and innovative ideas to life. We look for people who are flexible and who are able to adapt and respond quickly to adversity with a positive, can-do attitude (there are no problems, only solutions!).

We welcome challenges and roll with the punches because it makes us, and our students, better. There is no problem too big for us! We work hard but we also have a lot of fun together. We bring infectious energy and enthusiasm to everything we do because joy fuels the hardest work and learning. Read more about our culture principles

