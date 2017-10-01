RAY C’s steamy PHOTOs in a swim-suit stuns men, She has gotten her S3XY body back.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama 04:32
Friday, 03 November 2017 - Tanzanian singer, Ray C, seems to have gotten her s3xy body back.
Sometime back, Ray C was trolled on social media for adding too much weight.
She looked like a heifer.
She joined a gym to tone her body after the trolls and we are impressed with her new s3xy body.
She flaunted her body in a swim-suit and men can’t get enough of her goodies.
