RAILA’s revolution is unstoppable - See exactly how he will overthrow UHURU via the People’s Assembly

RAILA’s revolution is unstoppable - See exactly how he will overthrow UHURU via the People’s AssemblyNews 07:57
Wednesday November 8, 2017 - NASA co-principal and Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, has disclosed the strategy that NASA will use to operate the People’s Assembly in Jubilee strongholds.
Speaking yesterday, Wetangula revealed that in Counties where NASA does not have numbers in the County Assemblies, they will engage the people directly and talk to them into supporting the idea in line with Article 1 of the Constitution.
“Where we are thin or...
Speaking yesterday, Wetangula revealed that in Counties where NASA does not have numbers in the County Assemblies, they will engage the people directly and talk to them into supporting the idea in line with Article 1 of the Constitution.
“Where we are thin or...
Page 1 2