RAILA’s boycott will not affect UHURU’s Brookside milk, neither will it do anything to the economy - CS ROTICH reveals

Friday November 10, 2017 - Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Henry Rotich, has downplayed the effect of Raila Odinga’s NASA boycott of some of the products from companies associated with Jubilee, among them President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Brookside milk, Safaricom and Bidco oil.





Speaking yesterday, Rotich announced that the Jubilee Government was assessing the impact of NASA’s boycott.





However, Rotich said the boycott will..



