RAILA, you are destroying our economy! KAM says as it condemns RAILA ODINGA over his product boycott plan

Sunday November 5, 2017 - Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) has joined other Kenyans in criticizing National Resistance Movement (NRM) over their calls for an economic boycott.

On Friday, NRM MPs led by Ugunja MP, Opiyo Wandayi, Mbita MP, Millie Odhiambo, Homa Bay Women Representative, Gladys Wanga,  and Nairobi Women Representative, Esther Passaris, asked  NASA supporters  to boycott Safaricom Ltd, Bidco and Brookside products because  the owners are  sympathizers of Jubilee regime.

