RAILA spills beans in the US! See what UHURU/ RUTO did to DCJ PHILOMENA MWILU and other SC judges

Friday, November 10, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has disclosed that President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Government have been intimidating judges to achieve their objective of staying in power illegally.



While issuing an address at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) headquarters in Washington, Raila revealed that the Supreme Court judges were threatened and intimidated before they could hear a case whether the October 26th repeat Presidential election could proceed.