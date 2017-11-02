RAILA planning 1 million people demo in Nairobi – I will show the world who is the real President of Kenya.

Thursday November 2, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga has vowed to show the world who is the real President of Kenya between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Though he boycotted the October 26th repeat presidential election where President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared the winner after garnering 7.5 million votes, Raila has termed the election a sham and demanded another rematch in 90 days .





According to NASA insiders, Raila has...



