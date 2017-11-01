RAILA ODINGA’s sister, RUTH, rushed to hospital with breathing difficulties after UHURU’s victory was upheld

Monday November 20, 2017 - Former Kisumu Deputy Governor and NASA leader, Raila Odinga’s younger sister, Ruth, was rushed to hospital after developing breathing problems.





Ruth, who is in charge of special programmes at the Kisumu County Government, was admitted at Aga Khan Hospital on Monday after developing breathing difficulties.





She also complained of chest pains prompting her to ask to be taken to hospital for medical attention.





“I had developed chest pains and...



