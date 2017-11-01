RAILA ODINGA’s men in Siaya caught red-handed bribing a High Court judge – JAMES ORENGO in the mix

..respondents in the case.





"As a state officer, I cannot agree to receive a bribe in a bid to compromise my judgement on this matter," Judge Maina stated.





She told off Gumbo and Rasanga, who were present in the court, against the plan.





"I will not receive money from any hierarchy, advocate or colleague," the Judge said.





Siaya Senator, James Orengo, is among the people who were trying to bribe Judge Maina.





Orengo is representing Rasanga and IEBC in the petition.



