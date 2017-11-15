RAILA ODINGA’s men in Siaya caught red-handed bribing a High Court judge – JAMES ORENGO in the mix

Wednesday November 15, 2017 - A High Court Judge in Siaya County has warned Siaya Governor, Cornel Rasanga, and former Rarieda MP, Nicholas Gumbo, against attempts of trying to bribe her in an election petition filed by Gumbo.





In a terse statement on Wednesday , Judge Esther Maina said both Rasanga and Gumbo have been sending emissaries to her office and they are trying to bribe her.





Rasanga, IEBC and the County Returning Officer, Ruth Kulundu, are the...



