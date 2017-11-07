RAILA ODINGA’s friend, MAGUFULI, sends a tough warning to UHURU and Kenyans - Don’t try me!News 08:12
Tuesday November 7, 2017 - Tanzanian President, John Pombe Magufuli, has warned Kenyans against grazing their animals in his country.
This comes days after Tanzanian authorities confiscated several heads of cattle that belong to Kenyan herders and put them on auction to teach them a lesson never to cross over to Tanzania to graze.
In his warning, Magufuli vowed to apprehend Kenyan animals again and take...
This comes days after Tanzanian authorities confiscated several heads of cattle that belong to Kenyan herders and put them on auction to teach them a lesson never to cross over to Tanzania to graze.
In his warning, Magufuli vowed to apprehend Kenyan animals again and take...
Page 1 2