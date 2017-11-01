RAILA ODINGA’s drama will not make him President, he is the MUGABE of Kenya-MUTAHI NGUNYI insists

09:34

Friday November 17, 2017 – Revered political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has waded into the murky bloodless coup against Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe, by the Vice President he recently fired with the help of the military.

Commenting on social media, Mutahi Ngunyi compared the Zimbabwean situation to Kenya, in which NASA leader is angling to overthrow President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government through a civilian coup.

He wondered whom between...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno